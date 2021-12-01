AEW’s Jim Ross recently talked about Christian Cage during an episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, and revealed the impact Cage has had on the AEW locker room. The former head of WWE Talent Relations also discussed Cage’s relationship with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

“He’s a real good member of the team because he adds a lot of experience and he’s normally willing to share it with the young guys,” Ross said of Christian. “I think Christian has probably been a big help for Jungle boy and Luchasaurus. That’s who they’re married to right now. He’s still working, he’s still having a good time and he’s still contributing.”

JR also revealed the origins of the “What?!” chant made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

“That was derived from Christian calling Steve [Austin] on his cellphone while he was driving and Steve would screw with Christian and say ‘what?’ like the signals were breaking up,” Ross said. “That’s where the ‘What?!’ came into play.”

