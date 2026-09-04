Jim Ross has pushed back on Ric Flair’s response to comparisons between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay and the legendary Flair-Ricky Steamboat rivalry.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross was asked about Flair’s comments following Omega and Ospreay’s highly praised AEW All In match.

Ross summarized his reaction in two words.

“Out of place.”

Ross said Flair is entitled to defend his own career and express his opinion, but thought the tone was unnecessary.

“I thought it was unnecessary. I respect his opinion. That doesn’t mean I have to agree with it.”

WrestlingHeadlines reported Flair’s original response on September 2. Flair argued that Omega and Ospreay had not matched the volume and longevity of his famous rivalry with Steamboat.

Flair has since clarified that he enjoyed the All In match and does not want his position grouped with Eric Bischoff’s much harsher criticism.

“Please don’t put me in the same category as Eric Bischoff. I thoroughly enjoyed the match.”

Flair said he knows both Omega and Ospreay and has praised them personally.

“I have nothing but respect for them.”

He characterized his original comparison as exactly that, an opinion.

“Doesn’t mean it’s right, doesn’t mean it’s wrong. It’s just an opinion.”

Flair also directly addressed Ross.

“The same applies to Jim Ross and his comments. If you mention my name, of course I am going to respond.”

The exchange continues a debate that began with attempts to place Omega-Ospreay alongside some of wrestling’s most celebrated historical rivalries.

If you use any portion of the Jim Ross quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR. Ric Flair’s comments are from his official social-media account.