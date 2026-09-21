Jim Ross has questions about Sami Zayn’s position as WWE’s leading champion. On Grilling JR with Conrad Thompson, Ross praised Zayn’s wrestling while questioning whether WWE had established him strongly enough to headline WrestleMania.

The discussion followed Zayn recapturing the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown. Ross interpreted the title change as another attempt to strengthen Zayn’s standing with the audience.

Asked about the new reign, Ross described Zayn as a highly capable performer. His reservation concerned the scale of Zayn’s appeal as the company’s central attraction.

“I ain’t so sure about that,” Ross said of confidently putting Zayn in WrestleMania’s main event.

Ross argued that WWE’s champion should occupy its leading position. He questioned whether Zayn had been established at that level, while stressing that his concern did not stem from Zayn’s ability inside the ring.

“It’s not because he can’t work,” Ross explained.

Instead, Ross pointed to inconsistent positioning, saying Zayn needed sustained opportunities to build that connection with the fan base.

When Thompson raised a possible Zayn match against Roman Reigns, Ross expected a strong performance from the pairing. That praise accompanied his broader concern about presenting Zayn consistently as WWE’s top star.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR with Conrad Thompson, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.