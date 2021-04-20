During the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast legendary commentator Jim Ross spoke about his time in AEW, and revealed that the promotion will be getting back on the road “pretty aggressively” starting in July.

We’re making some changes also. We’re adding more content here sooner than later with another show. We’re getting our schedule together. Looks like we’re going back on the road pretty aggressively beginning in July. Getting back in front of a live audience is a blessing. I can’t wait. I will help everybody’s work. You can’t help but feed off of the adrenaline of the people and the audience surrounding you. So, it should be cool.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak AEW has been running shows from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida, which includes every pay per view dating back to Double or Nothing 2020. You can check out Ross’s full quotes here.

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)