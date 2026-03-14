AJ Styles may have stepped away from the ring, but Jim Ross believes the former WWE Champion still has plenty to offer the wrestling business.

Styles officially retired from in-ring competition shortly after his final match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Since then, “The Phenomenal One” has hinted that he would be interested in mentoring younger talent, something Ross believes would be the perfect next step in his career.

Speaking on Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Styles’ experience and skillset while discussing the possibility of him moving into a coaching role.

“It’s the right thing to do. He could help a lot of people in a lot of ways.”

Ross explained that Styles’ career journey makes him especially valuable as a mentor, noting that the veteran star succeeded despite not fitting the traditional mold of a larger heavyweight wrestler.

“He was an undersized guy that had to learn his skillset and refine it because he’s not a giant. He was a smaller guy, as we all know, but man, he’s a great talent, one of the finest talents I’ve been around.”

Ross also shared that he recently spoke with Styles and came away impressed by his mindset and personality.

“He’s just a real good guy. I got a phone call from him here a while back, and it was just refreshing as hell. He’s a breath of fresh air.”

According to Ross, Styles’ experience and knowledge could be extremely valuable to the next generation of wrestlers.

“You can help so many talents just with your experience and your guidance. Coach them up, be a mentor. And I think that’s kind of his destination.”

Ross suggested that WWE could benefit from placing Styles at the WWE Performance Center, where he could help younger stars develop their in-ring psychology and overall understanding of the business.

“He’ll be a great benefit to anybody that has an opportunity to spend time with AJ in a constructive manner. He’s the real deal.”

Ross added that he is grateful to have worked with Styles throughout his career and considers their relationship one of the many positives from his time in wrestling.