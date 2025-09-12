Bryan Danielson is the newest full-time addition to the commentary booth on AEW Dynamite.

Prior to kicking off his new gig in All Elite Wrestling on this past Wednesday night’s show at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., “The American Dragon” joining the AEW commentary booth was discussed at length by pro wrestling commentary legend Jim Ross on his Grilling JR podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Bryan Danielson becoming a full-time AEW Dynamite commentator: “He’s a studious student of the game, has a lot of knowledge. He’s more than happy to share, which I think is great. I like the addition of him. It gets some knowledge out of a talent that has been kind of sequestered into, I don’t want to say oblivion. Bryan is a really smart guy and I heard some of his work, I think he does a good job. Change is good for us.”

On Danielson being a ‘preparation freak’: “Bryan is going to do a great job because he’s a preparation freak. He’s got great product knowledge. So when you add preparation and product knowledge together, you got a good chance of coming up with a fresh new sound. He’ll do great.”

