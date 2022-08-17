Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross talked about AEW World Champion CM Punk making his TV return after being sidelined with a foot injury to confront and set up a match with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley at All Out. The promotion has yet to confirm the bout.

“I knew he was in the building,” said Ross. “I saw him briefly, earlier in the day, in the trainer’s room, getting some attention. He sure has been missed, there is no doubt about it. The crowd’s reaction would indicate the same. They are ready to see him. I still don’t know how healthy the guy is. I asked on air ‘has he been cleared to wrestle?’ Nobody knew. He will be cleared. He’s under good doctor’s care. This process has been ongoing. He’s still in the process of healing as far as I’m concerned, until I get word that he’s 100%, I’m going to play it by ear. He’s a tough guy. Everyone wants to see him and Moxley beat the shit out of each other. You can count your bottom dollar that’s what they’re going to do. They both have that pride. It’s going to be, arguably, the biggest main event we’ve ever had considering all the ramifications going in and injuries and all these things. I’m excited about calling that match. I think it’s going to be fun as hell.”

