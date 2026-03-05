Jim Ross has shared a blunt reaction to the recent WWE debut of Danhausen , admitting the moment didn’t leave much of an impression on him.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast on March 5, 2026, the legendary announcer explained that while he respects Danhausen personally, the debut itself didn’t land for him the way it might have for other viewers.

“I was nonplussed, underwhelmed,” Ross said. “I’m not knocking Danhausen — he’s a good kid and his heart’s in the right place. I hope he finds success. He’s a nice guy, nice as hell. But to be honest with you, I just thought it was underwhelming.”

Ross made it clear his criticism wasn’t aimed at Danhausen as a performer. Instead, he suggested the issue may have been the scale of the moment in which the character was introduced.

Danhausen first appeared at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, emerging from a mysterious crate that had been teased on WWE programming for several weeks. The reveal immediately became one of the most talked-about moments of the show, generating both excitement and confusion among fans.

Ross questioned whether the audience was familiar enough with the character for such a high-profile debut.

“It’s like WrestleMania, for God’s sake,” Ross said. “You just don’t… I don’t know, it put Danhausen in a tough spot. Was he ready for that moment? I don’t think he was. I think there are a lot of people who didn’t even know who the hell he was.”

Following the debut, Danhausen also appeared on the March 2 episode of WWE Raw. During that segment, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce introduced him to The Judgment Day, where Danhausen humorously claimed to place a “curse” on Dominik Mysterio.

The unusual character has already sparked plenty of discussion across the wrestling world. WWE creative figure Gabe Sapolsky previously defended the signing, praising Danhausen for bringing something different to the company’s roster.

With strong opinions forming on both sides, Danhausen’s WWE run is already proving to be one of the more polarizing storylines in the company right now.