Jim Ross recently talked about working with Donald Trump in WWE back in 2007 on his Grilling JR podcast. Trump was brought into a feud with Vince McMahon that led to Trump being aligned with Bobby Lashley against Umaga with McMahon at WrestleMania 23. Lashley won the match so McMahon had to get his head shaved.

Trump appeared to be more interested in the WWE Divas than the product.

“I don’t know if he’s a perfectionist but he’s going to perfect his image, he was certain of that,” Ross said. “I had several conversations with him and he kind of relied on me to translate some of the wrestling-speak which I did, the best I could. He seemed to me to be more interested in the divas than the rest of the show. ‘Who’s she, what’s that one,’ that kind of thing. But I can’t say that’s a mistake, he’s a healthy red blooded American man and sometimes his little head thinks for his big head, hell, I don’t know. “He was okay Conrad, he was protective. His son, I can’t remember which one it was, was really scary, dorky. His facial expressions, like he was a secret service guy and he couldn’t beat his way out of a paper bag. I didn’t have any real issues with Trump, I had more issues with him as president than I did as a performer at WrestleMania 23. He was okay, he was in a new land and he’s not used to being in a new land, he’s used to being the emperor of the new land and he was in a different world, he was in Vince’s world and he adapted and we did well.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription