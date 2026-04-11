Jim Ross is opening up about his health and providing an update on when fans might see him back on AEW programming.

Speaking with Conrad Thompson on a recent episode of his Grilling with JR podcast (see video below), the legendary broadcaster addressed his current condition and whether he’ll be making the trip for this weekend’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view in Canada.

According to Ross, that appearance won’t be happening.

“Probably next month, because I don’t think I’m going to go to Vancouver,” Ross said. “It’s just a hard trip, and that’s the only thing that I have issues with in my life, is traveling, cramping and my legs hurting and all that. So I’m up for anything, but flying that far is daunting, shall we say.”

That said, Ross made it clear that things are trending in the right direction overall.

“But I feel good. I feel really good. I feel better than I have in a long time, and I should be back at a more normal schedule sooner than later.”

Encouraging words.

Ross has dealt with several serious health issues in recent years, including battles with skin cancer and colon cancer. He previously revealed that he had beaten both conditions as of last June.

Now, it’s all about continuing the recovery process.

“I’m doing good. I feel good. I’m feeling better every day,” Ross told Thompson. “It’s just a process. I didn’t know how sick I was.”