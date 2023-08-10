Jim Ross reflects on his return to AEW at the August 12th edition of Collision.

The Hall of Famer had been sidelined since early June due to some lingering health issues, which included a fall on the morning of the premiere Collision episode. He was back in the booth last Saturday to call the main event matchup between CM Punk and Ricky Starks alongside Nigel McGuinness and Ian Riccaboni.

Ross spoke about this topic during the latest edition of his Grillin Jr podcast, where he recounted the great experience he had being back.

It was great. It was absolutely great. You always wonder if you can maintain your timing and how you’re gonna fit in with two new guys, Ian [Riccaboni] and Nigel [McGuinness]. I had fun working with those guys. They did a good job. They’re prepared, they’re unselfish, they listen.

He later explains how listening to your fellow commentators is how you “connect the dots” when telling a story.

That’s one of the key things about announcing is listening to your partner or partners so that you can connect the dots and not leave someone hanging. So I had fun. I had a good time. The match that we had, CM Punk and Ricky Starks, with Steamboat, was excellent,

