Jim Ross Says He Has No Cancer and Life Is Good, New Treatments To Begin

AEW’s Jim Ross says he has no cancer, and life is good.

As we’ve noted, JR first announced his skin cancer diagnosis back in late October 2021, noting that he had the issue for more than one year. He began undergoing a series of 22 radiation treatments at the end of November 2021, and then announced at the end of December that he was cancer-free. Ross then noted in late January that the lesion on his leg had not healed yet, but the doctor was pleased with his healing, despite the fact that he returned to work around 30 days too early. The WWE Hall of Famer provided another update in late June, noting that he was still cancer-free, but the wound on his ankle was still not healed, and was terribly painful. He also noted that that point how walking and standing on his feet for extended periods of time was very challenging.

In an update, Ross discussed his health during the latest episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, seen below, and noted that he is set to begin new treatments in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber next week.

“I had a good week regarding my cancer issues. I’m going to start next week with some treatment,” he said. “I can’t remember what the thing is called. I want to say hyperbaric chamber or something. Something along those lines. I’m going on Tuesday for my first test run and see how that’s gonna work. They think it will speed up the healing, and if it does, then I win. That’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for a few wins in this project, so at least we’re making some progress there.”

Ross continued and talked about the wound he’s still dealing with, but declared that life is good.

“I still think it’s going to be about a year of healing this wound,” JR said. “I’m just tired of dressing it, undressing it, medicating and all this shit. In any event, life is good. I’m alive. I have no cancer and I’m just healing these burns, and that’s what they are. It looks like I got caught on fire or something. So it’s looking a lot better than it did. So anyway. I’m blessed. I’m better than I was.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews for the quote)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.