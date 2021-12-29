The legendary Jim Ross says he is now cancer-free.

JR first announced his skin cancer diagnosis back in late October, noting that he had the issue for more than one year. He began undergoing treatments at the end of November.

In an update, Ross took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that he has beat the skin cancer.

“I’m CANCER FREE! We did it! See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET! [folded hands emoji x 2] [cowboy hat face emoji],” he wrote.

JR originally planned to work while undergoing the 22 radiation treatments, but he has been away from AEW programming since they began. He will make his return tonight during the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

I’m CANCER FREE! We did it! See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET! 🙏🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/4X9tmFtWTQ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 29, 2021

“The voice of pro wrestling” @JRsBBQ returns to #AEWDynamite for #NewYearsSmash TONIGHT, LIVE from @dailysplace at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @TNTDrama! We can't wait to have you back home JR! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/nMoLlXZ9sv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2021

