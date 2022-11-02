WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently took to Twitter to give fans an update on his recovery from skin cancer treatment. JR was diagnosed with skin cancer back in 2021, but after treatments doctors told him he was free from the disease.

However, the recovery for Ross is still ongoing. He reveals that he still has six months of healing to do. It will not stop the Hall of Famer from calling matches in AEW as he confirms that he will be at this Friday’s Ramage. He writes:

My first wound care appointment today lasted an eternity. Not all good news but nothing it can’t handle. I’m told I’m looking at 6 more months of healing. Looking forward to Atlantic City for Rampage Friday night on @tntdrama I’m booked!

The big news going into this week’s Rampage is that boxing legend Iron Mike Tyson will be returning as a special guest announcer.