Another positive health update on WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross.

Ross, who currently works for AEW, has been dealing with health issues that have kept him sidelined for the better part of the last year. He revealed on social media that he just underwent wrist surgery and will be continuing to heal up.

Wrist surgery successfully done.

Healing continues. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 13, 2024

Ross was at the commentary desk for the main event of AEW Forbidden Door, which featured Swerve Strickland successfully defending the world title against Will Ospreay.