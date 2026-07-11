Jim Ross says he remains a big fan of CM Punk.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross was asked about Punk’s recent WWE run and whether he prefers Punk as a babyface or heel.

I prefer his work with him having an edge. If the edge is described to the level that he is not liked and he’s going to be a heel, then so be it. I don’t have a problem with that.

Ross said he is happy as long as Punk remains a featured performer.

I like him. I think as long as Punk is featured, then I’m happy. As long as he doesn’t disappear off the face of the wrestling earth, I’m for it.

Ross praised Punk as a valuable talent who can succeed in either role.

He’s valuable, valuable talent is CM Punk. It could be a great heel or a great baby face. So, and he’s another guy that’s in our reliable category that’s hard to bust him out of that situation.

Ross said he believes Punk will succeed no matter how WWE uses him.

I’m a CM Punk fan. Whatever role they decide to put him in, he’s going to succeed because he’s just a real talented dude.

Ross also said he wishes Punk was still part of AEW.

I consider him one of my friends and I wish we still had him at AEW. He made things lively around that place.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.