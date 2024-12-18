Could AEW see the reuniting of a legendary duo famous for often reeking of awesomeness?

Jim Ross hopes so.

“Good Ol’ J.R.” spoke about how he would encourage the idea of having Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunite as a duo in All Elite Wrestling before each of their respective Hall of Fame-level careers come to an end.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, Grilling J.R., the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member touched on this topic with his thoughts.

“Yeah, there’s always a chance,” Ross said of an Edge and Christian reunion in AEW. “I would be for it because I know their natural chemistry is amazing.”

Ross continued, “I’ve seen them at their best, and tags at this stage of their career, not a bad idea. If you want to put some spark and some sizzle your tag team division, that ain’t a bad way to start.”

