AEW is about to get some more bang for their buck with Jim Ross.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and All Elite Wrestling broadcast team member spoke on his latest “Grilling J.R.” podcast about how his road schedule with AEW is about to get more aggressive.

“I was told yesterday I’m doing the Arthur Ashe event, which will always be fun,” Ross said of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 25 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. “It’s a unique setting, unique surroundings, so I’m looking forward to that. Loaded card as you can see there, a lot of talent on this card.”

Additionally, Ross noted that he is also scheduled to work some matches at the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view on October 12 in Seattle, Washington.

“So I’ll be going to New York for that show,” he said. “I’m not sure how much I’m doing, but I think I’m doing more than normal. Then I’m going to go to Seattle and call the pay-per-view. I think my schedule is getting more aggressive and I’m being used more, but I’m excited for it.”

