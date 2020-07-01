Jim Ross Says He’s Still Getting Over His Wife’s Death, Calls Wrestling His Purpose, His Famous “Hell in a Cell” Call and more

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight’s Fyter Fest special on TNT. Highlights from the interview are below.

Getting over his wife’s tragic death:

For me, loneliness is not a great ally. I’ve had a hard time getting over Jan’s death. It was so unnecessary. She was turning into our home when she got hit. I pass that spot every day.

Says wrestling is what gives him purpose:

When I was a boy, my reward for finishing all my chores was watching wrestling on Saturday mornings. Wrestling is my destination. It gives me purpose, it fulfills me.

On moving on from WWE:

Ultimately, WWE made the decision it was time to turn me out to pasture. That was the consensus among Vince and upper management. That was troubling because I’ve always believed if I can paint a picture people can see on the TV screen, then that’s what I should be doing. All I’ve ever wanted to do is call the matches.

On being happy that he can still perform at a high-level:

I was amazed this past weekend that so many people remembered the call that I made 22 years ago from the Hell in a Cell with Taker and Mick. This is what I was brought into the world to do. I’m glad that I am still able to do it, and I hope at a pretty high level. As for our team in AEW, I think we’re the best broadcast team in pro wrestling. I truly believe that. Even though I’m not a three-man booth guy, as a rule, we’re making it work. And it’s fun.

Calling matches for today’s stars: