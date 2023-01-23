Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross looked at the late 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson. Marie and Al later got engaged which led to the former coercing Torrie into a sexual encounter in a hotel room claiming she wouldn’t go through with the wedding if her soon to be step-daughter accepted her advances.

Wilson and Al got married on an episode of SmackDown in their underwear. After getting married, Al Wilson “died” as his efforts to keep up with Marie in the bedroom proved beyond him.

“It was the entertainment side of sports entertainment. Sometimes those are dreaded, it wasn’t a great idea. You know everybody in it were good people, they tried hard, they’re just doing their role, playing their role, know your role. If you smell what JR is cooking, somebody else did that already. So I don’t know, it didn’t have a great chance of succeeding. So did they get the most out of it? They could, I think they did. But it was just, it was bound to fail, it just was not going to happen.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes