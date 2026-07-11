Jim Ross gave his thoughts on Jeff Jarrett’s WWE exit while discussing Dark Side of the Ring’s look at TNA.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross said he has not seen the new season yet, but reacted to the larger conversation around Jarrett.

I haven’t seen any this season at all. I will catch up. I enjoy the procedure. More often than not, the shows are pretty damn good. I’m not sure. The Jeff Jarrett thing is a headscratcher. All of a sudden, he’s a major star.

Ross said he does not dislike Jarrett, but pushed back on the way Jarrett is sometimes discussed.

We’re making like a wrestling idol out of him. I don’t think there are too many wrestling idols around, including Jeff Jarrett. I don’t dislike Jeff. We’ve had our ups and downs and our differences. I think he screwed me on that Chyna stuff, or he had a match with Chyna and all that. But I never held that against him really. He’s making a living.

Ross said he did not agree with Chyna winning the Intercontinental Championship.

I never did agree with the booking of Jeff and Chyna. That made no sense to me. You kidding? Heck no, I would not. My hat’s off to the guys that worked with her and put her over back in her early days.

Ross said he still does not hold the situation against Jarrett personally.

I don’t hold anything against Jeff. He was just trying to make a living and he took the booking. He’s booked, you go. That’s how I look at that deal.

Ross also said he does not believe there is a current market for intergender wrestling.

I don’t think there’s a market right now for intergender wrestling. I might be wrong, but I don’t think so.

Ross was then asked about the argument that Jarrett’s WWE contract had expired and that he wanted to make sure he was paid before leaving.

That’s such shit. If you would have that mindset, if you had been screwed by this company, WWE, on more than one occasion, you might have that mindset, but there’s no reason to think that he wasn’t going to get his money. He didn’t book himself against Chyna. The office did, right? So, pay the man.

Ross said he disagreed with how Jarrett handled the situation.

How he handled it on the way out was, I thought, a little bit full of shit. But that’s just me because I was involved in it and it made me look bad, so I’m not going to endorse it.

Ross said he would have preferred Jarrett address the money issue directly with Vince McMahon.

Sit down and talk to the old man about your money. Vince McMahon was never going to screw Jeff Jarrett out of a dime. Anybody thinks he was going to is really, really wrong in my opinion. And I’ve had my ups and downs with Vince, same as a lot of other guys.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.