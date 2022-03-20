Jim Ross recalled The Ultimate Warrior’s failed return to WWE in 1996 on his Grilling JR podcast. Ross discussed how Warrior was always so difficult to work with.

“No, I wasn’t [excited] because I knew he was gonna be a giant pain in the a** to work with.” Ross continued, “If he had the magic and the commitment and the energy that he once possessed and brought to the table, then hell yes. Who wouldn’t be excited? Because it means he’s gonna draw you some money and it’s gonna be good for the company, etcetera, etcetera.”

“I didn’t think he was gonna get back over [become popular again]. You’re kind of waiting on him to tear something, he’s so heavily muscled. He was always a problem child… dressing room lawyer, as the boys liked to say, so I wasn’t overwhelmed with it. If it worked, good for us, but I didn’t think it was gonna work.”