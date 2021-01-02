AEW senior advisor and commentator Jim Ross spoke about his WWE days on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where Ross recalled how difficult it was to call the action while Chairman Vince McMahon was criticizing him in his ear. Hear what he had to say below.

Vince would tell you what to say, and sometimes it would be ill-timed. Sometimes it would be right on the money, but just general stuff, you know. Normally, it was critiquing on the air, live. ‘You cant say that JR, Godammit.’ So it was very disconcerting. Producing announce talent is an art form, unless you’re the owner of the company. Then you can do whatever you want, say whatever you want, don’t worry about the morale of your talent. It was rough, it was very challenging, very daunting.

Check out Ross’ full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)