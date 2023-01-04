Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.

Compares Eric Bischoff’s heel persona in WCW to Vince McMahon’s in WWE:

It didn’t even cross my mind, couldn’t care less. Eric was a great on screen character. There’s no doubt about that. You’re correct. But to me, it’s comparing apples and oranges. I thought for the beginning, because I knew how much Vince enjoyed being the bad guy, and now he can be the bad guy on TV. He could be the bad guy, get physical. He trained like a Trojan, so he was in good shape, you know, if that meant something down the road, and it did.

Names McMahon the number one heel during the Attitude Era:

So, no, I thought it was perfect. It was perfect, timing was good. I said this before and I truly believe it, and I mean it. During that the height of the Attitude Era. I’d say that Vince McMahon was the number one heel in the WWE. And I also say that in that same conversation of who the top heels were, that Stephanie has to be given some consideration, because she was a tremendous, just a tremendous villain. She knew how to play a role, she got that from the old man. But Vince was the top heel in the Attitude Era. And I debate anybody on that topic.

(H/T and transcribed by Inside The Ropes)