Steve Austin’s legendary “Austin 3:16” promo is widely regarded as the moment that launched him into superstardom, but according to Jim Ross, Vince McMahon didn’t immediately embrace Austin as WWE’s next top babyface.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Conrad Thompson referenced Austin’s own comments about the aftermath of the 1996 King of the Ring, noting that even after delivering one of the most famous promos in wrestling history, McMahon was still hesitant to fully buy into Austin’s vision.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin as read by Conrad Thompson: “I do have to say that even after I did my 3:16 promo at King of the Ring and introduced my new catchphrases, Vince still didn’t listen to all of my ideas. I don’t think he had ever pushed anybody like me before. I’m not saying I was the best. I was just a different breed of cat. I was trying to be a heel, but I was accepted universally as a babyface. This was new ground for me, too. I was just kind of working my way through it.”

Ross agreed that Austin was unlike any babyface WWE had pushed before, explaining that both Austin and the company were entering unfamiliar territory.

Jim “JR” Ross: “It was the right place, the right time. And we had, obviously, the right guy for the job. He was a different babyface than we’d ever booked on that level. Steve was just… fate, man. He had been through so much—triceps and knees and politics, home life issues. All those things kept flying. Boom. Here’s another one. Here’s another thing you’ve got to take care of. But he never lost the vision of where he wanted to go. He had that vision. He had set the GPS. He was going exactly the way he was supposed to go. His vision was always, ‘If we can do this, I think we could really get over and make this thing special.'”

According to Ross, it ultimately became impossible for WWE to ignore the audience’s reaction, as Austin continued receiving massive cheers despite still being portrayed as a heel.

“The audience is telling us. He’s selling merchandise. He’s getting pops. He’s supposed to be a heel—big pops, significant pops. So then, to me, it becomes a matter of… it’s a no-brainer at that point. You get great market research in a variety of forms in pro wrestling… the numbers were speaking for themselves.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.