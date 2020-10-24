AEW commentator and senior advisor Jim Ross spoke about wrestlers feeling brainwashed to put on long matches on the latest episode of Grillin Jr podcast. Hear what he had to say below.

On wrestlers putting long matches:

I believe that even in AEW we have some match times that at times, appear to be too long,” Ross said. “Guys are brainwashed [into believing] ‘I got to have 15 minutes, I got to have 18.’ Why? Are you not a good enough worker to tell your story in the time that you’re assigned? Apparently not. I think that’s a big fallacy in the business today is that you got to have ‘x’ number of minutes to tell your story. Where’s that written down at? I don’t agree with that philosophy.

On AEW’s build to Full Gear:

November is going to be such a big month for us in AEW. Full Gear coming up, first Saturday of November. Looks like the card is coming together well. I like how we are determining challengers and #1 contenders. Our roster keeps getting better and better. It’s just a fun thing to be a part of.

