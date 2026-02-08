Few debates spark as much quiet frustration among wrestling fans as the feeling that championships no longer mean what they used to. With belts multiplying across every major promotion, the question isn’t whether there are too many titles, but whether the most important ones still feel special.

That conversation has resurfaced around WWE’s use of two world championships, and Jim Ross isn’t shy about where he stands. The Hall of Fame announcer recently made it clear that, for him, the issue isn’t nostalgia. It’s clarity.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross questioned the logic of maintaining two top champions in the same company. “I don’t know why they need two champions,” he said. “That doesn’t… the two champions doesn’t work with me.” While acknowledging that WWE may have internal reasons for the structure, Ross argued that wrestling only needs one true pinnacle for talent to chase.

For decades, that philosophy defined WWE. Through the Golden Era, the New Generation, and the Attitude Era, the company revolved around a single world title. The idea of a second equivalent championship only gained traction after the WCW Invasion and the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, which became a necessity once the brand split forced Raw and SmackDown to function as separate ecosystems.

That separation, Ross has often supported. He’s long argued that a clean brand split creates opportunity, balance, and stability. The problem, in his view, is that those lines no longer hold. Wrestlers move freely between shows, stories overlap, and yet each brand still maintains its own world champion.

Ross sees that as a contradiction. If the brands aren’t truly isolated, then the championships shouldn’t pretend they are. The result, he believes, is a muddied hierarchy where fans are asked to accept two “top guys” without a clear answer to which one actually sits at the peak.

This concern isn’t limited to WWE. Across the industry, including All Elite Wrestling, championships have multiplied to the point where prestige often depends more on booking than the belt itself. But Ross’ critique cuts deeper because it challenges WWE’s core identity as a promotion built on one ultimate prize.

The broader implication is about storytelling discipline. When there is one undisputed summit, every feud, chase, and character arc naturally aligns beneath it. Multiple world titles can create more main events, but they can also soften the sense of achievement that once defined becoming “the guy.”

Whether WWE ever returns to a single world champion remains uncertain. What Ross’ comments make clear is that, in an era overflowing with gold, scarcity might be the very thing that restores meaning to the top of the card.