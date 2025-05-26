Jim Ross has announced that his surgery for colon cancer will be taking place tomorrow (Tuesday). Ross first revealed his diagnosis on May 15th, stating at the time that surgery would be happening within the following week or so.

On a recent episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross shared updates on his condition and mindset going into the procedure. He said,

“Getting ready for surgery, and that’s always stressful. But I’ve prepared myself mentally and physically to endure the situation. I got cancer… I’m trying to think — cancer of the what? I can’t remember what I got. I got ‘em in two places and they’re gonna take ‘em out.”

Co-host Conrad Thompson confirmed the procedure is scheduled for 6 AM. Ross added that he’s not in any pain and expects to be in the hospital for six days. He said,

“They think six days will be fine. I should be able to come home and knock out a podcast…”

Despite the serious diagnosis, Ross emphasized that retirement is not on the table. He stated,

“On the eve of surgery, it’s crazy to say, but I don’t plan on retiring. I plan on getting healthy and coming back to do something in wrestling. Tony Khan is amazing to me and told me I’m fine and everything’s good… I still believe I can do my schedule, at least the pay-per-views. I think I could bring continuity.”

Ross is eyeing a possible return for AEW’s All In Texas pay-per-view event this July. He said,

“Hell yeah, I think so. Why not? The recovery time isn’t long. I think I’ll be up and ready to go in a couple of weeks.”

He also offered praise for Tony Khan’s leadership, while acknowledging the complex dynamics within the wrestling business. He said,

“Tony’s not overmatched IQ-wise. He might be overmatched by some of the people working for him… Wrestling is a tough, self-serving business at times. I’ve lived it.”

We send Jim Ross our best wishes as he continues his fight to kick cancer’s ass.

