Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.

“I’m sure that the guys that work there are wondering what the hell’s going on? My advice to them is just do your job. Come to work on time. Don’t be a problem child. Don’t be a baby. Be willing to go along with things to see how it’s gonna work out. That’s kind of where I see that whole scenario coming. There’s more to the story than meets the eye, one would assume, knowing Vince as well as I do.”

