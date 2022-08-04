Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he spoke about last Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event that was headlined by Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Brock Lesnar in a last man standing match.

“I watched it from start to finish. I enjoyed it; I thought they did a great job. I enjoyed the show, and hats off to Triple H and his staff for circling the wagons as quickly as they did, coming up with an outstanding effort on pay-per-view. Their talents stepped up.”

“A lot of the younger guys and other guys stepped up, and it’s always encouraging to see that happen. In any event, it’s been a good week to be a wrestling fan starting for me on Saturday night and then Sunday night with [Ric Flair’s Last Match].”