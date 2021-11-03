Jim Ross revealed last week that he is opening a cannabis farm.

He is partnering with his daughter and her husband as well as another person who is a lawyer for the new venture. During the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW announcer gave some additional details regarding the new business venture:

“Here’s the story on that deal. My daughter and her husband are creating the business. They created the business plan. They created everything in that regard. I bought some land to build some grow houses on and I funded them the seed money to get this thing started. That’s going to be, hopefully, my involvement. I may help with some marketing stuff or some names or things like that, but the bottom line is I wanted to do something for my kids while I was still alive.

I thought it was important to help them get this project started so they don’t have a debt service to a bank or something. It made me feel good that I’ve been able to help them and see the results. We hope to be up and doing something in 2022. I’m not sure when they’re going to harvest and all that stuff. I’m not involved in that. I haven’t even seen the land that I bought. It’s near Tulsa. My daughter is a really good marketer. She’s a good planner. She’s very successful in her work.

My son-in-law was a school teacher at Tulsa Rogers High School. He’s a smart kid. They studied this. I did it for them, not for JR, but I think we’re going to use the Black Hat thing. That was their idea. Anyway, that’s where we are on that deal. I’m not going to be out there everyday working in the farm, but they are, and that’s good enough for me.”