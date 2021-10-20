Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about where he would rank The Dudley Boyz on the list of all-time great tag-teams:

“I don’t know where I would rank them, but I definitely consider them one of the best tag-teams I ever got to do business with. Bubba and D-Von always came through. They were physical. They were smart. They knew what the hell they were doing in the ring. I know that some of the agents might say, ‘Well, Bubba was a little hard to do business with.’ Well, only because Bubba knew what he was doing and he wasn’t going to take some B.S. reason or answer. The other thing I admired about the Dudleys, and again, Bubba leading the way more often than not I think, was going to see Vince.

That helped establish a stronger relationship with the old man and The Dudleys where he could trust them. He got in their head and understood what they were thinking. I haven’t thought about a Top 10 list, but I would say The Dudleys would certainly be in my Top 5. I think that they had a skill set that they were able to mesh with anybody they worked with, and I thought that was really good. So, I would say the Top 5, without a doubt, and in serious consideration for one of those top 2 or 3 spots. They were tenacious. Bubba would probably make a good creative guy right now quite frankly. I liked working with them, even though Bubba could be a pain in the a** sometimes, but he was our pain in the a**, and I had no problem helping get those damn Dudleys over. I liked their work.”