Jim Ross has worked for WWE in the past as a commentator and an executive. Although he’s currently under contract with AEW, he’s still keeping close tabs on his former employer.

The ratings for WWE television shows have been on a decline for years. However, 2020 has seen viewership numbers fall at a rapid rate.

On the Grilling JR podcast, he gave his thoughts on what’s behind this problem.

“They don’t have anybody hot. They have nobody that has momentum. Nobody is on the proverbial roll. You can’t start, stop, 50-50 booking, I’ll beat you with a small package and then you beat me up; how do you get any [momentum]? ‘He did the job so I have to give him something back,’ what? Bulls***. Not tonight, not now, it makes no sense. That’s 50-50 booking. You can’t have it both ways. Do you want the people to be happy or sad? Do you want them angry or do you want them laughing? ‘Well I want them both,’ well then, you’re an idiot! You can’t have that.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.