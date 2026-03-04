Jim Ross admitted he expected Chris Jericho to appear in the Royal Rumble this year, but now believes WWE could be saving his return for a bigger stage.

Many fans speculated that Jericho might show up in the Royal Rumble match held in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Ross was among those who thought the veteran star would appear, but that moment never came.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross acknowledged he was surprised by Jericho’s absence.

“Yes, I was surprised,” Ross said. “Right here on this very air I predicted he would be there. I haven’t talked to Chris in a good while, but I thought it was a lead pipe cinch that he would be a participant in the match. But I was wrong. I guessed wrong.”

Despite missing the Rumble, Ross suggested WWE could be holding Jericho back for a debut at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this April.

“Maybe that’s what he’s saving his return for is WrestleMania,” Ross speculated. “I don’t know. But whatever it is, they’ve been very tight lipped on it and I don’t have a problem with that either. I like to be guessing.”

Ross also believes that Jericho’s experience and star power make it likely he will eventually find his way back to WWE if he wants to remain a major television presence in the wrestling industry.

“I’m assuming he’ll be in the lineup sooner than later,” Ross continued. “At his age and at his experience level, what are his other options if he wants to stay on TV and in the business and make a good buck?”

The legendary announcer added that Jericho leaving AEW would be a significant loss for the promotion, but he also praised how quietly the situation has been handled so far. According to Ross, the secrecy surrounding Jericho’s future has only added to the intrigue about where the veteran star could appear next.