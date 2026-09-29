Jim Ross says Trish Stratus and Lita’s push to headline the December 6, 2004, episode of WWE Raw gained crucial support from Stephanie McMahon. In a new Grilling JR episode, Ross read his account of the match and the resistance the two wrestlers faced before Vince McMahon approved the main event.

Ross said some men backstage were uneasy with the women taking Raw’s final slot. He described how Stratus and Lita made their case, and who helped move it forward.

“That night, some of the guys in the back were uneasy. Wrestling is a male-driven world, and those at the top made the most money. Trish and Lita had pushed for their main event slot as they felt, rightfully so, that their heated soap opera-like storyline warranted it. After months of build that involved marriages, miscarriages, backstabbing, broken noses, and Trish treating Lita to months of physical and verbal abuse, they promised to deliver in not just the quality of the match, but in the coveted ratings, too. Their pitch didn’t seem to garner much steam until Stephanie McMahon pushed hard behind the scenes. And to a lot of people’s surprise, Vince okayed the first female main event in his flagship show’s history.”

Ross said the stakes extended beyond that episode. A poor rating, he believed, would have strengthened arguments against giving women another Raw main event.

“I think Vince liked the women betting on themselves so prominently. He knew, as I knew, and as the women knew too, that you need to be careful what you wish for sometimes in life. If Lita and Trish did not deliver a rating in that top slot, then it would give the naysayers all the ammunition in the world to make sure women main eventing Raw never happened again. Both Trish and Lita still wanted the baton.”

Ross has previously discussed pushback over the Stratus-Lita main event. His account on Grilling JR put particular emphasis on Stephanie McMahon’s backing before Vince McMahon agreed to the match.

Source: Grilling JR, “The very 1st Women’s Main Event on WWE RAW”.