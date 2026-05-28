It turned into a brutal weekend for wrestling legend Jim Ross beyond just the long travel schedule tied to AEW Double or Nothing.

While Ross was still able to provide commentary during the pay-per-view event, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed on the latest edition of his ‘Grilling JR’ podcast that he suffered a fall before traveling to the show, leading to several difficult setbacks throughout the weekend.

Ross explained that the trouble started before he even left home, as he questioned why he had been booked on such an early flight for a Sunday night event.

“It was not a good travel weekend for me,” Ross said during the episode (full audio archive below). “I was supposed to get picked up Saturday morning at like 6 o’clock. I’ll have a chat with my travel guy regarding that matter. Why would you fly me out at 6 in the morning for a Sunday night show? It makes no sense. You know, I’m not 17 anymore.”

Things only got worse from there.

According to Ross, he unexpectedly fell before leaving for the airport and was unable to immediately get help because his phone was not nearby. The incident ultimately caused him to miss his scheduled flight and forced him to rebook later in the day.

“So, anyway, we had the alarm set. My driver was going to pick me up, and all of a sudden, I fell. I hadn’t had a fall in weeks. So I fell and busted my ass away from my phone. I don’t know how you do it. There’s got to be a way to, I guess, just put it in my pocket. Hell, I don’t know. If I had my phone with me, I could have got a little bit of help. As a result of that, I missed my flight.”

Ross also vented about the current state of air travel, calling it the worst he has ever experienced. After eventually arriving in New York on Saturday, he spent some time with Excalibur and others before returning to his hotel room, where another issue surfaced.

That’s when his back reportedly gave out.

“I got in my room on Saturday night, I think it was. I laid on the bed, put my ass on the edge of the bed, and just relaxed. Well, little did I know, my back was going to go out on me,” he said. “So now I’m in the hotel, and with my back out, and I can’t function. So it was just a horrible experience.”

On Monday, Ross returned home and provided another update on how he was feeling physically following the difficult weekend. While he described himself as extremely sore, he also revealed he is currently dealing with weakness in his legs and is looking for medical help moving forward.

“Sore. It’s like taking a big hit in the football game,” Ross responded when asked how he’s feeling now. “I’m just sore as hell. But, you know, I asked to go to work. I can’t blame anybody but myself. I’ve got to find a doctor. I got a neurologist now, he’s talking to me about risk area for dementia and all that bullsh*t.”

“I have the worst luck sometimes. Golly. But just real sore. I got to find the right doctor that can get me back rolling, because my legs are really weak. And on Saturday morning, one of my legs just went out from under me. It went like a piece of spaghetti. So, anyhow, flying back — I could have stayed home, maybe I should have. But I like working, and I love pro wrestling.”