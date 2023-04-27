Jim Ross discusses a potential tag team reunion between Dustin and Cody Rhodes.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross states that if the brothers were to ever team up again, it would be more likely for Dustin to return to WWE than for Cody to return to AEW.

It would be a long shot based on Dustin’s age, and [for this scenario] he’ll be moving companies. He’d have to be hired by WWE. As crazy as it sounds, Dustin getting hired for a one-off or a big match at a stadium show is more likely than Cody coming back to AEW. I might be wrong on that deal. I don’t see that happening right away because Cody is on a rocket ship.

Speaking of Cody, Ross commends WWE for keeping the title on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 as he believes the real money is in the American Nightmare making the chase. He adds that Cody’s current feud with Brock Lesnar is only helping tell that story.

I’ve said on here that I believe that WWE made the right decision in keeping the title on [Roman Reigns] and let Cody chase and build and chase. I just thought that was the way to go. I still believe that even more strongly today because I’ve seen they’re doing stuff with Lesnar and added some new elements to that story. So I’m a big believer that the chase is the story.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)