Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the future of AEW Dynamite and Rampage. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he doesn’t see Rampage being extended to a two-hour program permanently.

“That one hour show on Friday night seems like it flies by. I think that the one-hour format still has its place. Two would be my absolute limit unless you’re doing a PPV where people are paying more, and you get more on a PPV. I think the one-hour thing still works. I don’t see Rampage going to two hours. I don’t see any of Tony Khan’s over the air content ever going to three hours. Who the hell knows for sure, but I would be surprised if that ever happened. I think we’ve all learned good lessons about these three hour RAWs. It’s not done for artistic benefit. It’s done for the money. USA is paying a lot more money for that third hour of prime time television that’s live every week, but to me, it’s a little bit long.”

