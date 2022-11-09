Jim Ross revealed on a recent edition of Grilling JR that Vice TV did an interview with him for what appears to be a developing episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

There have been official announcements from Vice TV, but Ross’ comments support the idea that another season of the series is currently in the works.

“Oh, by the way, I’m going to do something with Evan [Husney] and those ‘Dark Side’ guys … on the [Junkyard] Dog. And probably of all the people living that went through the entire era, I might have a unique outlook on it. So we’re gonna record that here in the next few days — talk about Dog’s career, what he meant to that company, to that territory, and to that part of the country. So I’m glad to be doing that with those guys.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc