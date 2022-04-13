Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. Here are the highlights:

FTR’s recent matches with The Young Bucks and The Briscoes:

“I thought the FTR rapidly elevated themselves to arguably the best tag team in the world. Their match they had recently with the Young Bucks was nothing but stimulating. I thought it was just terrific. The match they had with the Briscoes, I’d like to see that match returned, because I’d like to call it. I like the Briscoes game. They are really good.”

Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring:

“It’s mixed. I have some problems with some Dark Side editing. I thought I was misrepresented a time or two in the edit. But I mean, I admire those guys’ entrepreneurial spirit and I think it’s a good purpose, but I think sometimes they bite into the apple of the dirt. They narrowcast a little bit too much for me, but I’m still going to watch their shows. I’m not sure I’ll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I’ll continue to watch and we’ll see. They should get better at what they do.”

