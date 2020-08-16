Jim Ross Talks The Importance Of 18-49 Television Demographic, How Vignettes Help Get Talent Over

AEW commentator and senior adviser Jim Ross spoke about the importance of the 18-49 demographic on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. Highlights can be found below.
Why the 18-49 demographic is important for television ratings:
That’s what the advertisers are buying. They’re not looking at the total audience, they’re not looking at 50+ [demographic] unless you’re selling Geritol or something… The 18-49 [demographic] is the money that’s where you’re shopping.
How vignettes help get talent over:
I think that’s a big missed opportunity in the business now. I am a firm believer that creatively produced, episodic vignettes do more to get a talent over than just having a cold match on TV. I truly believe that. I believe that a company can commit to getting talents over if they have a systematic program that has a beginning, middle, and an end, and when you get to the end of the vignettes, you preconditioned the audience for this individual. And he/she steps right in their first storyline.
Full episode is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
