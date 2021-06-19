Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about his time as the head of talent relations in WWE, what it was like working for WWE Director Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon.

Here is what the AEW commentator had to say:

“He was Vince’s number one guy in television and JR was Vince’s number one guy in talent and Vince always said that talent and television are the two key components for our company to be successful,” JR said. “So he picked his two top guys, had confidence we could kind of muddle through these things. “Kevin and I that was our charge. To put a plan together to present to Vince. We were not going to go in business for ourselves. That’s not what he wanted. He wanted a plan. He wanted a plan of how that TV was going to be handled, edited, taped, a plan for what talents we were going to plan to utilize.”

