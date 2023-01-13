Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. Here are the highlights:

Storytelling in wrestling:

“They want to see action and they want to see a compelling story. There’s nothing more important in pro wrestling than the stories. A lot of guys you can hire can do amazing things athletically, all the high flying stuff, the high risk stuff. There’s a lot of talent. That’s how they’ve been taught, and so many of them, unfortunately, believe that’s the only way to get over, and it’s far from the truth. It’s not accurate. Storytelling is your money”.

Upcoming MJF vs. Bryan Danielson 60-Minute Iron Man Match at Revolution:

“I’m very curious to see how that goes. It can be feast or famine because I don’t think that MJF has had a lot of 60 minute matches to know how to pace himself, to tell that story that continues to connect the dots. I personally like Iron Man matches. I’m not knocking Max. Max is our champion. But you know, he’s got to really prepare mentally and physically for a 60 minute story, and again, it’s all about the stories. So I’m a big fan of both those guys, MJF and Bryan Danielson. I don’t know who’s better in the business right now than Bryan Danielson.”

