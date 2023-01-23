Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about why Shelton Benjamin didn’t see the success of his classmates.

“I liked it. I liked them a lot. Shelton was in that one all-star class that we signed that included Lesnar and Batista and Cena, and Orton. Shelton by far [was] the best pure athlete of the group that caught it quicker, that got it, so to speak, was Shelton. Shelton’s issues were always the fact that he, charisma-wise, just didn’t directly connect to the audience. But athletically speaking, you know, Shelton needed a manager, Shelton needed a mouthpiece to help him move, move the needle a little bit.”

Ross discussed Shelton’s pairing with Charlie Haas and Kurt Angle in Team Angle.

“So, Shelton finally got a little break there, which I was very happy for. You know, Charlie Haas is an Oklahoma kid from Edmond Oklahoma. And so I have a special place in my heart for him. And, of course, Kurt was one of our signees. “I just thought that pairing had a lot of chemistry and had a lot of symmetry and had a lot of credibility. So I enjoyed that presentation a great deal for many different reasons.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes