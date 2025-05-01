If you believe Jim Ross, you shouldn’t judge Josh Alexander’s transition from TNA Wrestling to AEW based on what you’ve seen thus far.

Just over two weeks into his run in All Elite Wrestling, “The Walking Weapon” has proven his in-ring prowess, sharing the ring with fellow standout performers such as Will Ospreay, but fans are already starting to think he’s becoming “just another talented guy on the roster.”

A roster jam-packed with an abundance of “talented guys on the roster.”

During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member Jim Ross asked fans to be patient with Josh Alexander’s trajectory in AEW.

“Yeah, I think he’s a talented guy,” Ross said of Alexander. “Let’s wait to see how it plays out. Sometimes the biggest issues that we have as aficionados of pro wrestling is how things are going to end up. We have to have more patience and I think patience is something that we can’t over speak enough. I’m anxious to see how it all plays out. We don’t know how it’s going to play out.”

Ross continued, “Josh Alexander is a talented kid, so we’ll just have to kind of play it by ear as they say and see how it plays out as the time goes forward. I’m a big fan of letting things evolve. I don’t know how better to put it, patience is a key thing. How it’s going to work out, patience is a key thing. Let’s see how it plays out at the end of the day.”

“The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, a former TNA World Champion, made his official AEW debut as the Wild Card mystery participant in the 2025 AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, losing to eventual tourney finalist Hangman Page on the April 16 episode of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru in Boston, Massachusetts.

Alexander, who has settled in as part of The Don Callis Family, is scheduled to square off against Brody King of The Hounds of Hell on this week’s live episode of AEW Collision, which airs on TBS, not TNT, this Saturday night at 8/7c.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)