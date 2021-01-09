Although Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett were released by WWE last April as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts and currently in ROH, AEW announcer Jim Ross thinks Maria should move to a different promotion.

Not just any promotion, but All Elite Wrestling. He shared this thoughts during a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast.

“I tell you what, how great a television character is Maria? I think she’s one of the best. I would love for her to be someday in AEW. Just so many good things she can do, great look, good mom, solid, seems to be very happily married to Mike Bennett, which is always great.” “She has a fabulous look, maybe the best facials of any female around today. For a woman that’s recently had two children, she looks pretty damn good, to be polite, if I say so myself.”

