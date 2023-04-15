Jim Ross weighs in on WWE merging with Endeavor.

The Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. One aspect that Ross brought up was how WWE will inevitably be making cuts to help contribute to the “new bottom line,” then explains why he would be concerned if he was still employed by the company.

If I wasn’t confident that my spot was secure and my work had not been good, and I had not become a high maintenance pain in the a**, then yeah, I would be concerned. I do think there will be some layoffs. I just think it’s inevitable with this sort of transaction, where they go through and do a clean sweep of where the extra costs are so they can contribute more to their new bottom line.

While no major cuts have occurred as of yet, WWE is reportedly going through an “unofficial hiring freeze” so new names have been brought in as of yet. You can check out the full episode of Grillin Jr here.

