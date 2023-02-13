Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin reportedly turning down matches with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Ross noted that “there’s still time for Steve to do something at WrestleMania” because Austin “would not be in a match.”

“He had that Kevin Owens thing last year at WrestleMania, which I thought was excellent, looked good,” Ross said. “But they wrestled Steve’s match and he did what he could do. You always go into a TV match kids, don’t try any new moves on television ever, just don’t do it. Only go on television with the material that you know you’re good at executing, it lessens the margin for error.”

Ross added that Austin doesn’t need to wrestle again.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc