Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed how he thinks The Undertaker has one last match left in him. Taker retired following his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 37.

“I’m not advertising or trying to promote another match for ‘Taker at this stage of his career but, quite honestly, he could still go out there and have one great match with the right opponent because he’s just so skilled that he could bring out the best in that opponent.”

