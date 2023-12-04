Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the story of Will Ospreay joining AEW instead of WWE was overshadowed by the WWE return of CM Punk at Survivor Series.

“Survivor Series was interesting,” he said on “Grilling JR.” “I think people have glossed over how important the Will Ospreay hire is, because he’s really, really good folks … God damn he’s amazing … He’s really a unique hand.”

The legendary announcer went on to praise Ospreay for what he can do in the ring.

“He’s a spectacular performer … He’s young enough to pull off things athletically and he’s old enough to know when to draw the line because he can do anything. You don’t want to do 18 hurricanranas in one match. He could if he wanted to. He’s phenomenal.” “If he gets over, if Will Ospreay gets over to the level that is expected of him and based on his amazing abilities, he could be [in] that spot where he’s one win away from British immortality,” JR said. “It’s reminiscent back to Davey Boy [Smith] and Bret [Hart] in ’92.”

